DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $663,000 Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FirstService were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 60,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Trading Down 3.6 %

FSV opened at $121.06 on Thursday. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.44 and a fifty-two week high of $201.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.18.

FirstService Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

FSV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

FirstService Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

