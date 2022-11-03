DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $676,000 Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,246,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $54.05 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.31.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

