DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $708,000 Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 105,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.8% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 103,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $1,307,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $67.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average is $72.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 71.49%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.