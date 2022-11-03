DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $748,000 Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,960,000 after purchasing an additional 881,703 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1,288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 572,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 531,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,817,000 after buying an additional 475,759 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,848,000 after buying an additional 474,738 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2,667.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 424,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

