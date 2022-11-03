DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $770,000 Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 41,150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,308,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after purchasing an additional 596,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,867,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

BNL opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on BNL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.