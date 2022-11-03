DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth about $822,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 77,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 336.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 549,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXP opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

