DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NYSE OFC opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $29.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

