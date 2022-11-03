DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,653,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 695,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 690,983 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,419,000 after purchasing an additional 651,722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,659,000 after buying an additional 511,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.09. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

