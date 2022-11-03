DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4,484.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:KW opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.74 million. Analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,031,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,708,247.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,031,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,708,247.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

