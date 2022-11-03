DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $714,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,976 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $927,428,000 after purchasing an additional 583,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,143,942,000 after purchasing an additional 260,538 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 11,997.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 252,222 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 355,672 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $16,724,000 after buying an additional 240,594 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 62,366 shares of company stock worth $4,473,678 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.48.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 2.71. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.62.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.