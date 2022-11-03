DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HII. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 258.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 52.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $253.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HII. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

