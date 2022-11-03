DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,566,083 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $208,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 57.4% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 160,862 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $7,882,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,570,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,959,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 520,480 shares of company stock valued at $25,030,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $60.62.

Several research firms have issued reports on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

