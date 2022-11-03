DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $544,000 Investment in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of IAC stock opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.21. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $156.40. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -13.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. Cowen lowered their target price on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on IAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of IAC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

IAC Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

