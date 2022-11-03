DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $755,000 Investment in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after buying an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,981,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,930,000 after buying an additional 684,870 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,064,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,448,000 after purchasing an additional 510,915 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 29.88.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 13.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 6.75. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of 11.87 and a 1 year high of 57.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is 17.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

