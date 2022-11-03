DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 210,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.69 million. Analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

