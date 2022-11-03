DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 24.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 845.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 391.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $293,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

RNG opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.97.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.98 million. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

