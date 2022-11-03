DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZIM. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,523,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZIM. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.16 by ($1.09). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 143.68%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 38.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $4.75 dividend. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 83.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

