DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,255 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2,274.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 147,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,896,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,804,000 after buying an additional 506,037 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 49,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

AQN stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.25 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

