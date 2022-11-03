DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after purchasing an additional 630,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,979,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 294,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,158,000 after purchasing an additional 82,277 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 7.4 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $115.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.37. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.81.

About Williams-Sonoma



Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

