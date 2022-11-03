DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 142,803 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,789,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,803 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.9% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $668,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,650,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,942 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.5 %

JNJ stock opened at $170.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $445.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average of $172.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

