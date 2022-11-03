DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,849 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 96.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 20.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 110.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $306.51 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.47 and a fifty-two week high of $323.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.67.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 4.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on MUSA shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

