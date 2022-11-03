DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,506 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after purchasing an additional 567,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,374,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,791,000 after acquiring an additional 640,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,685,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PK. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.05.

Shares of PK opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.97. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.19 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. Research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

