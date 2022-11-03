DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,951 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 6,304,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,879 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 401,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,738,000 after acquiring an additional 180,703 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,526,000 after purchasing an additional 135,641 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 981.0% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 128,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116,293 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $8,840,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SXT. Sidoti upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SXT opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.75. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $63.17 and a twelve month high of $106.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $361.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 49.70%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.