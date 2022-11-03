DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 7,213 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 102.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Alcoa by 4,209.5% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 185,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 181,177 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth $4,034,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Alcoa by 518.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 50,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,013 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Alcoa by 5.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -47.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alcoa from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

