DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,078,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,117,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

