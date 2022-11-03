DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EQT by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of EQT by 3.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of EQT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $40.47 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $4,100,482.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,138.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

