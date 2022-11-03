DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Seer were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,071,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,293,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after acquiring an additional 163,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 437.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 95,561 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 105,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 91,624 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 414,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 90,007 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seer Price Performance

Shares of SEER stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Seer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a market cap of $461.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Seer had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 695.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEER. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seer from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Seer Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

