Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $20.12 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13.7% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 8,329 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 170.2% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 114,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 72,172 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 43.4% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 25,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.56.

Apple Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

