DGS Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,612.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after buying an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after buying an additional 9,046,135 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $910,099,000 after buying an additional 8,195,847 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Trading Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
