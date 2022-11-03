Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of DOUG opened at 4.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.22. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52-week low of 3.83 and a 52-week high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.21 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 364.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 379.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald J. Kramer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 5.33 per share, for a total transaction of 53,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 213,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Douglas Elliman news, Director Ronald J. Kramer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 5.33 per share, for a total transaction of 53,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 213,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Liebowitz bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.92 per share, with a total value of 235,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately 374,701.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 288,000 shares of company stock worth $1,159,795 in the last 90 days. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

