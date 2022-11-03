Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Compass Point

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Compass Point to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.86. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,243,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,335,000 after acquiring an additional 126,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 33.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $936,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

