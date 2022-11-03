Emfo LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Emfo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.7% of Emfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,722,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,435,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,758,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,177 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

