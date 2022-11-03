Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECPG. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,187,000 after acquiring an additional 177,084 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2,286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 94,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 90,540 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,574,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,913,000 after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.78 and a 12 month high of $72.73.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.75 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 24.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

