Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Endava by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAVA. KeyCorp began coverage on Endava in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

Endava Stock Performance

Endava Profile

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.29. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $172.41.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

