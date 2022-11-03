Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 242.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 47.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

ESGR opened at $197.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.13 and its 200-day moving average is $206.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $169.04 and a twelve month high of $286.89.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($8.99) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile



Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

