EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.