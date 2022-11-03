FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 897 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.43 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.70 and a 200 day moving average of $172.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,650,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

