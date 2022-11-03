Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,150,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $99.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

