Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 16,950.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ferrari by 5.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 29.7% during the second quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 42.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,253,000 after acquiring an additional 52,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $191.59 on Thursday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

