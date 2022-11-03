First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stake Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $801.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.99. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $829.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $741.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 2.99%.

In related news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCNCA. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

