First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 600.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,596 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $25.32 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

FHB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.