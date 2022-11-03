First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First of Long Island in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $392.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First of Long Island

First of Long Island Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the first quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 659.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 69.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the second quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.