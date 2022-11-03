First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First of Long Island in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
First of Long Island Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $392.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.51.
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.
