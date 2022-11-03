Fortune 45 LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.33.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

