Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 392.61% from the company’s current price.

FREQ stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 80.1% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

