Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 186.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $156.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

