Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth about $234,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Articles

