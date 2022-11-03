GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 470.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $622,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $4,023,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

GCP opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.64 and a beta of 0.75. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.93.

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

