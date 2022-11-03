George Chamoun Sells 84,841 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) CEO George Chamoun sold 84,841 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $774,598.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,703.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

George Chamoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, George Chamoun sold 82,070 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $730,423.00.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 9.1 %

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.16. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.10 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

