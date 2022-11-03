Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Robert W. Baird

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $97.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $80.00.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

