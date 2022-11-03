Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Robert W. Baird

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of GILD opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $97.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $80.00.
Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences
In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
