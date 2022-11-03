Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Stephens from $155.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.49% from the company’s previous close.

GPN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $174.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.32.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $107.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 489.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $104.23 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,433,000 after buying an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after buying an additional 68,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.